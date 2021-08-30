Wastewater Training
 Courtesy photo from Steve Core, city of Green River

GREEN RIVER – Employees from the cities of Green River and Rock Springs joined forces on specialized training last week. The employees received training from Wastewater Process Specialist Ronald Schuyler.

Employees received excellent information on what will be needed in the new wastewater treatment plant in Green River and the City of Rock Springs existing plant. This marks the second year Schuyler has offered instruction to both communities.

Schuyler is an experienced engineer and microbiologist who has contributed to the wastewater treatment field in the areas of education, operation, process design and regulations. He has helped many facilities achieve regulatory compliance while saving energy and minimizing costs and has helped many operators understand process control.

