...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Tuesday, August 31.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming Monday and
Tuesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GREEN RIVER – Employees from the cities of Green River and Rock Springs joined forces on specialized training last week. The employees received training from Wastewater Process Specialist Ronald Schuyler.
Employees received excellent information on what will be needed in the new wastewater treatment plant in Green River and the City of Rock Springs existing plant. This marks the second year Schuyler has offered instruction to both communities.
Schuyler is an experienced engineer and microbiologist who has contributed to the wastewater treatment field in the areas of education, operation, process design and regulations. He has helped many facilities achieve regulatory compliance while saving energy and minimizing costs and has helped many operators understand process control.