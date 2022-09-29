Steps are being taken by the Green River City Council to eliminate the gas chamber at Green River Animal Control. On the right is a rolling cage shelter officers use to transport sick and disabled animals to the gas chamber on the left. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
GREEN RIVER — As tensions rise between animal advocates and this city on using carbon monoxide when euthanizing an animal, animal control supervisor Tracy Wyant defended the use of gas chamber euthanasia.
“Until you are here, you have no idea what goes on,” said Wyant. “I’ve been called sadistic and have even been compared to Hitler. I want to make sure that our citizens, children and everyone else are safe and I want us to help provide the best possible pets for families.”
According to documents obtained by Rocket Miner from Wyant, 195 animal adoptions have taken place since January and 35 animals have been euthanized. Seven out of the 35 were euthanized by injection. Those euthanized included feral and sick cats and aggressive, terminally-ill dogs.
Wyant said one of the officers at the facility has a network of rescuers from four states but they will not take dogs with aggression: “That’s when we run into problems.”
Wyant puts the blame on many pet owners for poor dog training and lack of socialization.
“When an aggressive dog arrives, they get excited to see us because they like people more than other dogs,” she said. “We like them, we get attached to them, play with them and we just see that side to them, but in the back of my mind, I know they have aggression.”
Wyant gave examples of dogs that had been killed by other dogs after reuniting with owners.
“If we had kept those dogs, we would have put them to sleep and that wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “It’s a constant dilemma.”
She said that if another dog jumped over her fence and attacked her dog, she would have been devastated.
“The liability is always in the back of our minds all the time before we make these decisions to euthanize. Is this dog going to be at risk when we let it go?”
'Tears shed'
Wyant described the staff’s reaction to euthanizing an animal via carbon monoxide:
“There have been tears shed, I guarantee you, with every single person here. This is something we struggle with after getting attached to the animal ourselves but it’s our responsibility.”
Wyant shared an experience the shelter had with a golden retriever that was destructive and violent due to separation anxiety.
After being at the shelter for seven months, the staff found a home for this dog. He was paired with a stay-at-home mom.
“The dog is doing well but those kinds of cases are very few and far in between,” the official said.
She discussed how aggressive dogs eventually become desensitized after being isolated in cages. “They don’t want to have anything to do with people. They quit caring about humans. Is that fair? Is that quality of life? Is that humane?”
According to Wyant, when the staff sees the animal’s quality of life is decreasing, they make the difficult decision.
She expressed concern for feral cats as they live on the streets, searching for food, someplace warm and being chased by dogs.
“Trying to fend for themselves that way is not a good life,” she expressed. “To put a cat out there and let them live that kind of life isn’t something I agree with.
“I think death is okay versus that type of life.”
Wyant spends time finding homes for feral cats, as well, by finding barns and ranches that will provide them food, shelter, water and veterinary care.
“If I can’t find a barn or someone who would take a feral cat, I won’t put it back out there,” she said. “Euthanasia is necessary for feral cats. Those cats are very hard to handle.”
According to Wyant, since the City Council has taken steps to move forward with eliminating the gas chamber, the staff at Green River Animal Control will have both options to euthanize until approximately January.
She stated that other than the delay of updating areas and waiting on parts to arrive for equipment, she feels that there are quite a few city officials and other veterinarians “going to bat” for her in keeping the chamber after seeing how mentally difficult one method is versus the other.
“I don’t want to see it go. I want to preserve my mental health and so does my staff,” she expressed. “I don’t feel I’m torturing these animals or putting them in barbaric devices.
“The people who matter to me know the truth.”
Editor’s Note: This is the second story of a three-part series covering the removal of the animal shelter gas chamber in Green River.