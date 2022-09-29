gas chamber

Steps are being taken by the Green River City Council to eliminate the gas chamber at Green River Animal Control. On the right is a rolling cage shelter officers use to transport sick and disabled animals to the gas chamber on the left. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner

GREEN RIVER — As tensions rise between animal advocates and this city on using carbon monoxide when euthanizing an animal, animal control supervisor Tracy Wyant defended the use of gas chamber euthanasia.

“Until you are here, you have no idea what goes on,” said Wyant. “I’ve been called sadistic and have even been compared to Hitler. I want to make sure that our citizens, children and everyone else are safe and I want us to help provide the best possible pets for families.”

