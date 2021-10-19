GREEN RIVER -- “There’s never been a time in my life when I haven’t been creating something. I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember and I’ve never stopped loving it.”
That’s where the journey began for Green River resident and artist Amber Hunt, known as Amber Marie, in her career as an artist.
From a young age, Amber Marie had to get creative when it came to making pieces of art that brought her joy.
“I’ve loved cartoons since I was little. I would record them on a VCR, pause the television and trace them onto paper right from the screen,” said Amber Marie. “I grew up really poor so this was the only way I could have posters for my walls.
“I realized that if I could learn how to draw, I could have anything that my brain could think of. All I had to do was draw it.”
Amber Marie said that due to growing up in an abusive household, art quickly became an outlet for her.
“I wasn’t allowed to talk about my feelings or about any of the stuff that was happening to me at home,” Amber Marie said. “My art became away for me to express all of those suppressed feelings.”
She said that as she got older, she began working her way through different styles of art and learning which ones she liked and disliked.
Amber Marie said that she has found inspiration for her different pieces through different artists throughout the years.
“I’ve always loved the work of Austrian painter Gustav Klimt because of all of the beautiful portraits he did. Alphonse Mucha has always been a big inspiration, too.”
“You can portray so much in a painting or drawing of a face,” Amber Marie said. “I find that I can always engage people through portrait because there’s a lot you can find within it that speaks to people.”
She said that by far, portraits are her favorite form of art to create.
“There’s never an end to the way people look. There’s never an end to the way you can portray them,” Amber Marie said. “Also, I love the challenge of it.”
A lot of Amber Marie’s pieces come from those that she is commissioned to create. Last summer, she was commissioned to do a particularly special family portrait.
“I had someone ask if I could create a family portrait from a few different pictures. See, the grandfather had passed away and didn’t get to meet his grandkids,” Amber Marie said. “So, I took pictures of the deceased grandfather, his son and the two grandkids and drew them as one picture. This gave them the opportunity to still be able to have a family picture with their grandfather, even though he had already passed away.”
For Amber Marie, one of her favorite pieces she’s created to date is the portrait she made of a close friend.
“I have a close friend that I wanted to make realize how beautiful she was, even though she had made some hard choices. She was in an abusive relationship that had really torn her down,” Amber Marie said. “When you don’t think you’re pretty enough, smart enough or any number of things, you just don’t want to put the work into yourself. So, I created a piece that depicted her in a renaissance-style to show her true beauty.”
With that particular piece, she made it through five rounds of judging in a portrait competition the Smithsonian holds every year.
“I was so proud of that accomplishment and really, I still am,” Amber Marie said. “It’s just such a special piece to me.”
For those who are wanting to get into creating art but just don’t know where to start, she suggests jumping right in.
“Don’t be afraid to create the kind of art you’re passionate about. Pick something you like and it can lead you into numerous other areas of the art world,” Amber Marie said. “Also, just keep doing it over and over again. That’s truly how you get good at any kind of art concept.”
When it comes to exhibitions and art gallery presence, Amber Marie has a significant amount of experience. She’s been a featured artist at the Dandelion Outdoor Gallery in Victor, Idaho, and at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Amber Marie has been a part of group exhibitions in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Baton Rouge.
To see more of her work and additional places she’s been featured, visit www.ambermarieart.com.