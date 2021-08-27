Heron statues
Photo courtesy of the city of Green River

GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Arts Council added a new sculpture the weekend of Friday, Aug. 20, as part of the annual Art on the Green event. 

Following the movement of the sculpture Raptoround from the Island Pavilion to Uinta Drive, the council has been looking for a piece to replace it.  

The new sculpture is of two Herons in a river setting. Several volunteers took the time to build the setting including Kale and Suz Jasperson, Bryce Castillon, Tyler Castillon, Katie Duncombe, and Jennifer Rocha. The city’s parks and recreation department placed the two separate Herons.

The artist is Roger DiTarando.  

