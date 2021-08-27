...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Much of central and western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Saturday, August 28.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. continues to
be observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke
may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality,
especially in the basins and valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Saturday: west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Arts Council added a new sculpture the weekend of Friday, Aug. 20, as part of the annual Art on the Green event.
Following the movement of the sculpture Raptoround from the Island Pavilion to Uinta Drive, the council has been looking for a piece to replace it.
The new sculpture is of two Herons in a river setting. Several volunteers took the time to build the setting including Kale and Suz Jasperson, Bryce Castillon, Tyler Castillon, Katie Duncombe, and Jennifer Rocha. The city’s parks and recreation department placed the two separate Herons.