GREEN RIVER – Candidates for Green River city council gathered Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Western Wyoming Community College Green River campus to inform voters prior to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Those running for city council are incumbent Gary Killpack, (Ward 3), Robert Ross, (Ward 3), Jon Fernandez (Ward 1) and Ronald Williams (Ward 1).
Current Green River councilman Mike Schutran is seeking re-election. As the sole candidate, he delivered an address, as well.
When asked what is the biggest issue in Green River, Fernandez said that the streets are the biggest problem in the city.
“I'd like to work with department heads and help fix that,” Fernandez said.
Williams agreed and said that the “infrastructure is in poor shape.”
While Killpack pointed out that most people feel that infrastructure is a problem, he shared some statistics with his constituents.
“Voters need to understand where we’ve been as a council and the challenges we’ve had to balance the budget and to take care of the needs of the citizens of Green River,” said Killpack. “In 2002, our monthly sales tax revenue was $756,461. In 2021, our monthly sales tax revenue was $748,346. So far, this year, our monthly sales tax revenue is $489,129.
“I hope someone can tell me how we’re going to fix the roads on that budget.”
He added, “We just can’t do it on existing dollars. We can but we’d have to lay off half the parks department and half the people at the city to off-set that tax. To improve the streets is a challenge and we’ll face it, but it will be really hard.”
According to Ross, he believes the streets department do not get enough from the budget.
“Road maintenance is the biggest priority for many people,” said Ross. “It's hard. You don't want to lay off people, especially from the parks department. The biggest issue is the roads - they need to be maintained.”
In regards to the Specific Purpose Tax, Williams said “it's a good thing but wrong timing.”
“The tax should focus on infrastructure for the cities and less on recreation,” Williams mentioned.
Killpack noted that it's not the council’s place to make that choice. He said that the citizens have the opportunity to choose.
“It's on the ballot so it doesn't matter how I think or how I'm going to vote. It's up to the citizens and that's good government.”
Based on a visitation Killpack had with an engineer recently, he said that if the council gives the engineer $3 million every year just to repair roads, it would take 36 years to fix the roads.
Ross expressed that he is “torn between supporting the specific purpose tax and opposing it” since the road leading up to his parent's home is in need of repairs.
“Like everyone else, I don’t like to drive on potholes, but if I overspent my budget, I don’t ask my employers for more money,” Ross said. “For me, I want to fix the roads, but at the same time, I shouldn’t have to ask for more money from my employer. Roads should be a normal part of the budget.”
Talking about priority lists, Killpack said, “I don't have a list. I work closely with the staff of the city and they tell me what they would like to see.”
He said that Green River needs more businesses but it's a challenge because the population is so low in Green River. He used Jimmy John’s and Freddie’s as examples.
“The franchise owner told me that they need 20,000 cars to pass their restaurant,” Killpack shared. “A citizen told me that they can’t get sandals here. Businesses won’t come here because there aren’t enough people living here.”
Ross concurred.
“I’d like to have more opportunities to shop and dine in Green River, but we’re limited on options.”
Ross mentioned that he would like to focus on a deer maintenance plan.
Fernandez said that “Whole Foods would be perfect in Green River and would help other businesses.”
He also pointed out that it would attract residents from Rock Springs too.
Fernandez would like to find ways to support youth, seniors and veterans if he is elected.
Williams said that one of his priorities as councilman is city employees.
“I've watched them get things taken away from them and there's a morale problem. They don’t feel appreciated,” said Williams.
The candidates agreed that tourism benefits Green River.
Green River mayoral race:
When asked why he wants to continue to be mayor, Rust said, “I enjoy working with people. I disagree in terms of morale. The employees visit with us. I think we have a happy and motivated staff.”
Petersen said he is running for mayor because he is “wondering how Green River got into this mess for the past ten years.”
According to Peterson, the money is, somehow, coming up missing and he wants to know why.
“The state is hoarding money,” said Peterson. “We should go after the state for it. Why don’t they give half a billion to each city in Wyoming?”
Peterson pointed out that tourism is phenomenal.
“We need to expand on it,” he said. “People from Oregon and California have seen what we have here and it helps with the revenue in Wyoming.”
Rust noted that tourism plays a huge role in Green River as well.
“We have the number one rated park system in the U.S.,” he said. “We have 26 parks. There's quality in life here and that's a big deal to people. The Greenbelt is a number one priority to citizens. It's one of the few places where the roads go both ways.”
“The reality is people do come to the Greenbelt, the splash park and the bike trail and that needs to be promoted. The URA has been reinventing itself and that will help with the future of Green River.”
Peterson revealed that one of his priorities, if elected as mayor, is adding a senior citizen housing development and adding 400 new homes on Huskey Hill, if current property owners is willing to allow that to happen. He would also like to see the city develop Lincoln Highway.