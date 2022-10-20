Image one

The first reading of an ordinance amendment concerning the loopholes that are in the current state statute in regards to human trafficking was approved by the Green River City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – The first reading of an ordinance amendment concerning the loopholes that are in the current state statute in regards to human trafficking was approved by the Green River City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to city administrator Reed Clevenger, the topic of this issue originally came up during a city council workshop that was held in July.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus