....RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM
MDT FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if new
fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday
afternoon. West 20 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs of upper 60s to mid 70s on Thursday. Highs on
Friday will be 60 to 70 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The first reading of an ordinance amendment concerning the loopholes that are in the current state statute in regards to human trafficking was approved by the Green River City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
According to city administrator Reed Clevenger, the topic of this issue originally came up during a city council workshop that was held in July.
He said that Sgt. Michelle Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Terri Markham from Uprising, a nonprofit organization, gave a presentation on human trafficking as well as the challenges that come along with combatting human trafficking because of the loopholes present in the state statute.
Clevenger said that currently, the definitions don’t address commercial sex acts that involve manual manipulation without sexual intrusion. Additionally, he said that city prosecutor Bobby Pineda and Green River police chief Tom Jarvie worked on developing the city ordinance language in order to address the concern after the city council workshop.
“Basically, it allows to close some of the loopholes that has to do with sexual manual manipulation and sexual intrusion,” Clevenger said.
Councilman Robert Berg said that Markham brought up concerns about whether or not the city would go after the owner of the shop and the person that was forced to do the work.
Berg asked Clevenger how the city amended the ordinance in order to address that.
Clevenger said, “They included her advice on that. I know that there are certain levels in there that allow them to go after both, depending on what it is.”
The second reading of the ordinance will be presented at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.