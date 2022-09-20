Image one

GRPD captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented the resolution during the council meeting.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council voted to approve a budget resolution for the purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department during the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

