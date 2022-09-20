GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council voted to approve a budget resolution for the purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department during the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
GRPD captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented the resolution during the council meeting.
According to Sturlaugson, the Bolawrap devices are non-electronic and less lethal devices.
“The company WRAP’s initial intent with this device was to provide something that would help with noncompliant individuals who aren’t resisting,” Sturlaugson said. “It is something that tasers kind of fail with. The result of the Bolawrap device is that it is something that fills the hole in between going hands-on with a subject and using a taser.
“That’s important for us because there are certain situations where tasers aren’t appropriate or are dangerous. Going hands-on is always not the safest option for us or the subject that we’re going hands-on with.”
According to the agenda, “The device propels a Kevlar string that enwraps a subject, either subduing them completely, or restricting their movement enough that officers can safely engage them. In contrast to an electronic control device (taser), the Bolawrap does not cause muscle incapacitation, making it a safer option for those individuals that need to be taken into custody for a non-criminal offense, such as someone in a mental health crisis. Currently, this is one of the only effective devices for this purpose, and can be a valuable tool for circumstances when a taser is not a viable option.
“Currently, the GRPD has four Bolawrap devices that are shared by officers on each patrol crew. This system has drawbacks as each device might not be available when needed depending on where officers are at the time. The department would like to purchase enough devices to outfit all of patrol to eliminate the readiness concern during critical situations. The funds for this purchase would come from the Asset Seizure Account and would need to be moved to the regular patrol budget to facilitate the purchase. The total cost for the devices and cassettes is $12,696.35.”