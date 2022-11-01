Image one

The second reading of an ordinance amendment concerning the loopholes that are present in the current state statute concerning human trafficking was approved by the Green River City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

 Rocket Miner Photo

At the council meeting on Oct. 18, during the first reading of the ordinance, city administrator Reed Clevenger said that Sargeant Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office as well as Terri Markham from Uprising, a nonprofit organization, gave a presentation during the city council workshop that was held on July 5, 2022.

