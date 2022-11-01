The second reading of an ordinance amendment concerning the loopholes that are present in the current state statute concerning human trafficking was approved by the Green River City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
At the council meeting on Oct. 18, during the first reading of the ordinance, city administrator Reed Clevenger said that Sargeant Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office as well as Terri Markham from Uprising, a nonprofit organization, gave a presentation during the city council workshop that was held on July 5, 2022.
The presentation was in regards to human trafficking and the challenges to combat human trafficking due to the loopholes that are present in the current state statute.
As it is currently written, the definitions do not address commercial sex acts that involve manual manipulation without intrusion. Following the city council workshop, city prosecutor Bobby Pineda and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie have worked on developing city ordinance language to address this concern.
The third reading of the ordinance amendment is set to be presented at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.