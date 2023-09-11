Green River City Council

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – During the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Green River City Council approved an agreement with the Sweetwater County District Board of Health (SCDBOH).

The agreement is in the amount of $47,184.55.

