GREEN RIVER – During the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Green River City Council approved an agreement with the Sweetwater County District Board of Health (SCDBOH).
The agreement is in the amount of $47,184.55.
The funding for this was approved during a council meeting in June 2023.
According to the service agreement, “SCDBOH agrees to provide public health services to the residents of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, a significant portion of which are city of Green River residents.
The agreement’s term spans over 12 months, ending on June 30, 2024.
