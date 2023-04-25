water treatment plant

GREEN RIVER -- In a special city council meeting on Tuesday, April 25, the Green River City Council awarded a $51.3 million bid to Bodell Construction to construct the new wastewater treatment facility.

The new facility will replace the city’s 60-year-old lagoon treatment system. The city has been working on the design of the facility for two years and had put it out to bid two times. In the last council meeting two of the bidders were rejected due to material irregularities. The state had given concurrence to move forward with the sole bidder.

