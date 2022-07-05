Before the Green River City Council passed the resolution to add a 1% Specific Purpose Tax on this year's ballot, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Green River as Purple Heart City during Tuesday's Green River city council meeting.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council passed the resolution approving a proposition to impose a 1% specific purpose sales and use tax during Tuesday's Green River City Council meeting.
Before the motion passed tonight, Mayor Pete Rust listened to questions and comments from the council members.
Councilman Gary Killpack said that the citizens need to understand that if this is approved, the money will have to go to paving curbs, gutters, sidewalks and the rehabilitation of water and sewer, storm water and infrastructure in various locations of assigned streets such as Riverview Drive, Locust Street to 1st Street, East Teton Boulevard to West Teton Boulevard and Faith Drive, Evans Drive to Easy Street and Hudson Street, Indian Hills Drive, Shoshone Avenue to Uinta Drive and cape seals on selected streets to preserve the integrity of asphalt surface.
“It’s important for the citizens to recognize these initiatives to the specific purpose sales tax goes to those streets and cannot be spent on other streets, from my understanding,” said Killpack. “When that is done, that is the end of the specific purpose tax.”
Councilman Berg expressed concerns for Bridger Drive to East Teton Boulevard and West Teton Boulevard.
“To me, that is probably the worst street for the number of people who drive on that road,” said Berg. “Right in front of Smith’s - where it desperately needs done.”
Councilwoman Sherry Bushman wanted to remind the public that while the council is on board with the specific purpose tax, “it is generally for the citizens to make that decision.”
The 1% Specific Purpose Tax will be on the ballots by Nov. 8.
“It’s the people’s choice to vote,” said Bushman. “Personally, I don’t want to take that away from the people in the community. It’s your prerogative to vote so if we keep anything off the ballot, everyone loses out. It’s your choice.”
Councilman Jim Zimmerman mentioned that a portion of this tax is going to be paid by other citizens traveling from other communities and spending money at local businesses.
“It’s not all coming out of our pockets.” Zimmerman pointed out. “It just seems to be a no-brainer.”
Councilman Mike Shutran was not present at Tuesday's meeting.
Killpack added, “If we can’t get our streets fixed, we’re going to notice how other communities look better than our community’s streets. We need to vote for this so our community can look as good as other communities.”