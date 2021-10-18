Green River finish outside of the top 10 at 3A West regional Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green River High School cross country runner sprints for the finish line. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIVERTON - Green River High School girls and boys finished sixth and seventh, respectively, at the 3A West Regional race this past Friday, Oct. 18, at Riverton.On the girls' side, Isabelle Murdock led the pack and finished 14th with a time of 21:18.13. Madison Murdock was able to grab a 17th place finish with a time of 21:30.15.Lily Murdock placed 28th with a time of 22:09.35.Jayleigh Wright placed 36th in the race with a time of 23:00.04. Jordan Parker came in 40th with a time of 23:46.32. Vanessa Valerio placed in 42nd and had a time of 24:01.10. Finally, Meeka Iwen had the time of 24:06.49 but placed 43rd.On the boys side, Nathan Stevenson impressed and finished 9th with a time of 17:12.59. Hale Iwen finished 30th with a time of 18.38.11.Shay O'Melia came in at 37th with a time of 18:57.84. James Harper finished at 48th place with an overall time of 20:26.36. Marcos Mandujano place at 50th with a time of 21:45.26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem Stinchcomb squashes state pumpkin record Local artist hired to create 'Kickin' It' mural in Downtown Rock Springs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.