...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Green River Fire Department firefighters work to put out the flames from a hay fire near La Barge.
GREEN RIVER – It was a long Monday night and morning for the Green River Fire Department and five other agencies following a hay fire at the intersection of Highway 372 and Highway 28 junction to Farson.
Green River Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, emergency services were dispatched to a semi-truck on fire. Through countywide mutual aid agreement, the responding agencies were the Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire, BLM Fire, Castle Rock Ambulance, Seedskadee National Wildland Refuge Law Enforcement and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Upon arrival, Erdmann said the semi driver had dropped part of the load of hay that was on fire and moved his unit forward, then still having active fire on the trailer, he dropped the trailer moved the tractor away. Erdmann said the big pile of hay was a total loss, so his department began to extinguish the fire on the trailer.
He said after the trailer fire was extinguished, firefighters began to extinguish the fire from several different piles of hay.
Erdmann said fire crews and law enforcement were on the scene until approximately 3:30 a.m. At 7 a.m., BLM brought in equipment with county fire to spread the hay and cool any remaining hot spots.
Erdmann also reported that there are a lot of cattle on the La Barge road and is asking motorist to be very careful while traveling the road, especially at night.