 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital Foundation

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In honor of National Girl Scout Week, Aspen Moore and her parents were surprised with a special baby basket full of goodies donated by the Green River Girl Scouts to the first girl born this week, according to a press release from Memorial Hospital Foundation. 

The baby basket was delivered to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Labor and Delivery Unit last week.

