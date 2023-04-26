Image one

Sophomores got a chance to handle a powder horn, pelts, a bow and arrow, antlers, a beaver trap and other period-authentic items during Aidan Brady’s mountain man-fur trade presentation at the Green River High School. Famed mountain man Jim Bridger, pictured here, founded a trading post at Fort Bridger in 1843.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In presentations throughout the day for 135 students attending the Green River High School’s sophomore Wyoming History class, mountain men and the fur trade were the topics of a recent Sweetwater County Historical Museum program.

The mountain man era of the early to mid 19th century was an important one in Wyoming and Sweetwater County history. There was heavy demand for beaver pelts in the east and Europe to provide felt for men’s hats.

