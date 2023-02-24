SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A one-time Green River High School athlete was the only Sweetwater County man to serve in a fabled World War II combat unit, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in a special release today.

Born April 27, 1913, Huston Moore Twitchell was managing a Chief Oil Company filling station in Green River when he enlisted in the Army not long after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. When a new special joint American-Canadian unit called the First Special Service Force was activated on July 9, 1942, he volunteered. Conceived as a commando unit of paratroopers, ski troops, and mountain fighters, the FSSF was comprised of three small regiments and a service battalion with a total strength of about 1,800 officers and men, a complement that later swelled to some 2,300. Particularly sought after were men with outdoor backgrounds, such as hunters, game wardens, lumberjacks, and forest rangers. Among the volunteers were 47 cavalrymen from the 7th Cavalry Regiment, then stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. (Their skills with pack animals were particularly valuable for a mountain unit.)

