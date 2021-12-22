GREEN RIVER – Holiday cheer, gratitude and good news filled the council chambers Tuesday night.
Green River resident Harry Holler told the council he “was pleasantly surprised” when he received a letter in the mail from Senator John Barrasso.
Holler, calling it “a little project,” had given the Wyoming Highway Patrol a flag that flew over the United States capitol. He also gave a flag to law enforcement agencies in Green River and Rock Springs as well as fire departments from both cities.
In the letter, Barrasso thanked Holler for his “incredible patriotism and service to the people in Wyoming.”
“I appreciate and admire what you are doing for our country,” Barrasso added.
“I did it because these men and women put their uniforms on every day and risk their lives for you and me,” Holler shared. “I thought it was time for someone to stand up and say ‘thank you.’ They deserve it.
“I’d like to thank Senator Barrasso for sending me this letter. I didn’t expect it.”
Councilman Robert Berg congratulated the Green River High School cheer team for taking first place at a recent competition in Sandy, Utah. They will be traveling to Florida to compete in Nationals.
“With determination and hard work, they got to where they’re at and they put a small town like Green River on the national map,” Berg said. “We’re very proud of them.”
The Wolves will be one of the first cheer teams in Wyoming to compete at Nationals.
The motion to enter into the agreement for the Riverside Memorial Park Pathway and Lighting Addition carried and was approved during the council meeting.
Councilman Gary Killpack said, “I’m tickled to see this happen. We thought about it for quite some time. It will make the green belt a very nice place to be.”
Mayor Pete Rust agreed.
“Getting that $400,000 grant for improved lighting in that area and to fix those sidewalks that have been in need for a long time is a big deal,” Rust said. “I’m sure there are a lot of skateboarders and people with baby carriages who will be very happy once this project is completed.”
The first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of the City of Green River to rezone the property located at 645 West Flaming Gorge Way from general business to single family residential was approved.
The council accepted a bid in the amount of $70,000 and authorized the execution of a purchase and development agreement with J & S Construction for the development of Lincoln School Addition Tracts B and C.
The council approved a resolution establishing a restricted donation program for the police department therapy canine and to accept donations for the therapy canine into the program.
A bid for two backhoes was not considered at the meeting since neither bid was signed in order to meet the requirements.
The motion to sign the renewal permit application for the Green River Transfer Station through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality carried.
The council authorized the submission of a FEMA building resilient infrastructure and communities sub-grantee application to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.