...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West and northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
65 mph possible. Periods of snow and blowing snow could also
lower visibility and make roads slick.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County. This includes I-80 across portions
of southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous, as the combination of
wind and snow could greatly reduce visibility and increase the
blowover risk or slide offs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the
wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another
parked vehicle. Keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of
a sudden, strong wind gust.
GREEN RIVER -- The Green River City Council informed staff to move forward on a proposed land swap with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 following a presentation by the district prior to the Tuesday night Council meeting.
The school district owns 3.9 acres of property that is near the county owned Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center. The district property includes the skate park and a portion of the Collier Park baseball field. The district would like to swap the land for a portion of land located just east of the horse corrals. This property is located next to the 4-H pig barn.
Liz Thoman, instructor of the FFA program at Green River High School, said the district would like to build several barn type structures to expand the hands-on part of the FFA program. Thoman said the district is currently looking at several grants to fund the project.
City staff will begin working with the district on the proposed swap, which may include a straight swap or possibly a lease for both entities. Green River Mayor Pete Rust says the city has always had a positive experience working with the school district and this is just another example of that positivity.