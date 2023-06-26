Image one

Originally from Green River, and now a resident of Hyde Park, Utah, Michelle Nixon received "Best in Show" in the second annual Sweetwater Plein Air Competition.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Bright and early on Saturday, June 24, downtown Rock Springs was the location that many local artists drew inspiration from concerning their pieces for the second annual Sweetwater Plein Air Competition.

The artists participating in the competition were tasked with creating a painting of a location within downtown Rock Springs. They were also tasked with a time constraint of completing the paintings by 2 p.m.

