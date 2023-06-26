ROCK SPRINGS – Bright and early on Saturday, June 24, downtown Rock Springs was the location that many local artists drew inspiration from concerning their pieces for the second annual Sweetwater Plein Air Competition.
The artists participating in the competition were tasked with creating a painting of a location within downtown Rock Springs. They were also tasked with a time constraint of completing the paintings by 2 p.m.
Following the completion of their paintings, a silent auction and reception was held at the Community Fine Arts Center that evening.
Originally from Green River, and now a resident of Hyde Park, Utah, Michelle Nixon received "Best in Show."
When asked where her passion for art comes from, Nixon explained, “I think everybody kind of has a way that they create. I have a passion for art, but I've seen every single person that I’ve met have a passion for art; whatever they create as their art.”
Nixon said that she’s been painting “practically” all of her life.
“I’ve been using watercolor for maybe the last seven years,” she said.
Each of the artists in the competition picked a specific spot within the downtown area to recreate in their paintings. Nixon said that she picked her spot because of the lighting.
“I picked the spot because the light was really beautiful in the morning time. I woke up really early so I could get here when the buildings were kind of lit up by the first light of the morning. So, the shadows are kind of long.
“I was able to get there just when the birds were starting to come out and the sun was just casting those long shadows.”
Nixon added that she was slightly worried about the wind while she was painting.
“When I was painting, it was really still but it was also really cold,” she said. “I was in the shadows, which was really great because the paint didn’t dry as fast. If you’re painting in the sun, it can dry out really fast.”
She said that this is not the first plein air competition that she’s participated in.
“I enjoy getting to do plein air work when I get to, especially around Utah. Battling with the elements can be a little tricky when you don’t have the control that you can have in your studio,” Nixon said. “But you’re able to achieve things that are fresh and things that you wouldn’t normally see in your studio that would normally be static.
“You get that result because you are having to battle the elements and people and things are moving around you. You just adapt. It feels really lifelike. Instead of being photorealistic, it feels like it is imbued with life.”