ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Triston Drozd, a graduate of Green River High School in Green River, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29th, marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer.

