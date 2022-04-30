GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the City of Green River and Wyoming Waste Systems, is excited to announce its 2022 City-Wide Clean-Up Day. Green River citizens are encouraged to help beautify the city by picking up trash and debris collected over the past year. The event is planned for May 21st. Areas of focus include the business corridors, education and recreation areas within the city limits.
Volunteers will pick up bags and gloves on May 21st from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center. Participants can choose an area to clean. All collected trash and debris need to be placed in designated Wyoming Waste dumpsters on May 21st. These dumpsters will have “Clean Up Day Signs” on them. The public needs to use these designated dumpsters during the clean-up.
Volunteers can sign up in advance from May 1st to May 13th. For more information, contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail membership@grchamber.com.
Shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 17th – 20th. Participants are advised this is on a first-come, first-serve basis in case the bins do fill up. On May 21st, Wyo Data Security will be in the Green River Chamber parking lot on this day to shred paperwork. Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need to shred to the Chamber during this time. Only a banker's box worth of material will be allowed this year. Participants need to remove paper and binder clips. Binders are not allowed. Papers need to be loose.