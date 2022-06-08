GREEN RIVER -- Green River resident Jon Fernandez has announced that he is running for City Council Ward I.
“I care about the present and future of Green River,” said Fernandez in his press release. “I love living and working in Green River and I care about its future. It’s important to everyone here and myself.”
He added, “I strongly believe in maintaining what the city already has in current structures, streets, parks and facilities. I believe in having a strong plan for any future development that would be of interest to the city.”
In his press release, he said that if elected he would help hold the government, contractors and any direct association accountable for budgets and services.
“A major focus I will have is helping local businesses succeed,” he shared. “I really would like to help with all our citizens’ topics of concerns through the good and challenging times we may face in the future.
“I would like the public to know that I am motivated and committed to give a fresh perspective to represent the people of Green River.”
Fernandez is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident who enjoys living and working in Green River. He worked for the City of Green River as a Facility and Parks Technician. Currently, he works for the Union Pacific Railroad as a local Signal Maintainer.
“During my time working for the City of Green River, I was able to work and build relationships with all the departments the city has to offer,” he stated in his press release.
For the past few years, he officiated football for Sweetwater School District No.2 schools. He has taught community dance classes for the college and local studios in the past.
“I like to stay busy and I enjoy being involved,” he said. “I am a working ordinary citizen who is willing to learn, is always ambitious, with high energy and ready to serve the citizens of Green River.”
