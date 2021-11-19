GREEN RIVER – Green River High School soccer standout Kiley Strange signed her national letter of intent to take her talents to Casper College, on Thursday, Nov. 18, to suit up for the Lady Thunderbirds next season.
“I’m extremely excited,” Strange said of her signing to Casper College. “I’m excited for a new beginning. I’m glad to be still in state and not too far away from home. I will still be able to experience new things as well.”
Strange was also being recruited by the Lady Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College and Hesston College in Kansas. She knew she had to reject those schools after getting on the field with the Lady Thunderbirds.
“I knew I wanted to go to Casper after trying out with the team, Strange explained. “It just felt right.”
Before hitting the grass of Murane Field in the fall for the Lady Thunderbirds, Strange will play out her senior season with Green River hoping to finish out her high school career with more lasting memories with her teammates.
“My favorite memories of high school soccer have definitely been the bus rides with my teammates,” Strange said with a huge smile on her face. “They are the best. We have a lot of girl talk and a lot of fun on our way to and from games.”
Strange cities United States women’s national team soccer star Tobin Heath as her idol and someone she really looks up to.
The Green River native will also study business when she arrives to Casper in the fall but is undecided on what she will do after she concludes her two years.
Strange is also walking into a winning program as Casper College finished the season with a 13-5-1 record and hoisting the Region IX championship with their win over Otero Junior College, on Saturday, Oct. 30.