One of the Halloween Parade floats strolls down East Flaming Gorge Way in Downtown Green River.

Green River -- The Downtown Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 30th at 10 am.

The route will be along Flaming Gorge Way from N 3rd E to N 3rd W.

A travelling trophy will be awarded to the best float .Participants can register at: https://www.grdevfund.com/events-1

There is no registration fee.

According to Jennie Melvin, Green River URA/Main Street Agency Administrator, last year's Halloween parade had 21 participants.

"We are looking forward to even more this year," she said.

