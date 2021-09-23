Green River URA prepares for annual Halloween Parade By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One of the Halloween Parade floats strolls down East Flaming Gorge Way in Downtown Green River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Green River -- The Downtown Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 30th at 10 am.The route will be along Flaming Gorge Way from N 3rd E to N 3rd W.A travelling trophy will be awarded to the best float .Participants can register at: https://www.grdevfund.com/events-1There is no registration fee.According to Jennie Melvin, Green River URA/Main Street Agency Administrator, last year's Halloween parade had 21 participants."We are looking forward to even more this year," she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now RSPD arrests two for auto burglaries and stolen vehicles Man survives and recovers after rescue from truck fire Chapter L of Wyoming P.E.O. celebrates 100 years Sweetwater County carrying heavy COVID-19 burden Bucking statewide trend, Teton County GOP still accepts Liz Cheney as a Republican Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.