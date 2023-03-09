CASPER – After weeks of waiting, high school spirit and dance teams across the state competed in the 2023 Wyoming State Spirit Competition at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Wednesday, March 8.
Squads from Sweetwater County did not disappointed.
Green River High School took first place in the Class 4A Co-Ed Cheer with a score of 87.4 points, solidifying themselves as the best co-ed cheer team in the state.
Rock Springs High School didn’t do too bad either, however. The Tigers’ co-ed cheer team took third place with 82.9 points.
Star Valley High School took second with 85; Cheyenne East High School finished fourth with 81.2; Evanston High School finished fifth with 79.8.
Green River High School had the second-best Game Day performance of the day. GRHS totaled 97.85 points, which was just .05 points fewer than first-place Cheyenne South High School.
Kelly Walsh finished third with 94.75 points; Star Valley finished fourth with 91.15 points; Natrona County High School finished fifth with 90.1 points; Cheyenne East finished sixth with 88.1 points; Laramie High School finished seventh with 86.6 points; Thunder Basin High School finished eighth with 83.55; Sheridan High School finished ninth with 83.1 points; RSHS finished 10th with 83 points; Campbell County High School finished 11th with 82.1 points; Cheyenne Central High School finished 12th with 79.55 points.
For the All-Girl Cheer competition, the Lady Tigers took silver with 82.7 points. Kelly Walsh finished first with 85.9 points. Cheyenne South placed third with 82 points; Thunder Basin finished fourth with 74.2 points; Cheyenne Central finished fifth with 69.8 points; Campbell County finished sixth with 62.8 points.
The Tiger Rhythm and Dance Team came up just short of the state title in the 4A Hip Hop Dance competition.
The Lady Tigers finished second with 94.83 points – just shy of first-place Star Valley that finished with 95.83 points. Kelly Walsh took third with 93.6; Jackson took fourth with 89.23; Natrona County took fifth with 72.8; Cheyenne East finished sixth with 66.08; Laramie finished seventh with 61.5; Cheyenne Central finished eighth with 58.550.
For the Jazz Dance competition, Rock Springs and Green River finished in the Top 6. The Lady Tigers took fourth with 85.1 points, while the Lady Wolves finished sixth with 71.05.
Evanston won the competition with 94.18 points; Kelly Walsh placed second with 89.6 points; Star Valley placed third with 89.28 points; Jackson finished fifth with 75.38 points; Cheyenne Central finished seventh with 65 points; Natrona County finished eighth with 61.43 points; Lovell High School finished ninth with 60.98 points.
The State Spirit Competition was previously scheduled to take place on Jan. 27, but due to harsh road conditions, the Wyoming High School Activities Association postponed the event for March 8.