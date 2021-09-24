...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
Green River junior running back Bracken Miller runs for a few yards
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves suffered a heartbreaking loss at their homecoming to the Evanston Red Devils, Friday, Sept. 24, by the score of 27-7.
“I am proud of the way our defense played,” Green River head coach Kevin Cuthbertson said. “We stood up in some tough situations including getting a turnover in our own territory.”
The game started out well for the Wolves, as they recovered a fumble in their own territory to shift the momentum. Unfortunately, it was all for nothing as the Wolves’ offense couldn’t capitalize on the possession change, which ultimately led to a common trend.
“We stood strong but didn’t get enough done on the offensive side of the ball to get the win,” Cuthbertson said.
The Wolves didn’t allow a touchdown in the first quarter but conceded one in each of the next three. The game was still up for grabs in the middle of the fourth with the Wolves down 14-0 in enemy territory. A turnover caused by a rare penalty on the punting team gave the Wolves a chance to capitalize with tremendous field position. A fumbled snap that was recovered by the Red Devils that eventually led to another touchdown to give them a 21-0 advantage in the middle of the fourth.
Junior quarterback Caleb Lake did manage to find the end zone as he scrambled for a short yardage rushing touchdown late in the fourth.
The Wolves travel to the No. 3-ranked Jackson Hole High School on Friday, Oct. 1.
“They are always going to be a tough, physical football team," Cuthbertson said.
"First and foremost, we need to match their physicality then execute on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We need to make sure we are taking care of our assignments and getting our jobs done."