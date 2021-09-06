...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
were to start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of
gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Green River High School junior Alyssa Hernwaldt dives in.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their own invitational this past weekend, defeating cross-county rival Rock Springs High School and several other schools in the pool.
The Lady Wolves piled up 300 points, while Rock Springs had 278. Jackson High School finished third with 195, followed by Kemmerer High School and Evanston High School with 123 each, Cheyenne East High School with 113, Lyman High School with 108 points.