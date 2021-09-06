GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their own invitational this past weekend, defeating cross-county rival Rock Springs High School and several other schools in the pool.  

The Lady Wolves piled up 300 points, while Rock Springs had 278. Jackson High School finished third with 195, followed by Kemmerer High School and Evanston High School with 123 each, Cheyenne East High School with 113, Lyman High School with 108 points.

