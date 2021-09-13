GREEN RIVER – Local high school tennis teams competed this weekend. The Green River High School Wolves picked up several wins on the court.
Below are the results from their matches.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Green River vs. Cheyenne South
Girls: Green River wins, 5-0
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Patricia Hartley, 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 2 singles, Green River wins by forfeit.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange defeated Jamie Jones and Bailey Lock, 6-1 and 6-1. In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Ali Brown and Brianna Strauss defeated Anaya Moore and Lexi Taylor, 6-2 and 6-0. In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s Lillian Travis and Hannah Skinner defeated Sarah Willoughby and Laynie Ramirez, 2-6, 7-5 and 3-1.
Boys: Green River wins, 4-1
In the No. 1 singles, Cheyenne South’s Andrew Lock defeated Green River’s Braxton Cordova, 6-0 and 6-1. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Nikolas Lock, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2 and 7-5.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Lukas Davidson and Frank Torres, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2. In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Jacob Wendel and Jake Findlow defeated Josiah Moyte and Jeremiah Moyte, 6-1 and 6-2. In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s David Ross and Shawn Arellano defeated Kevin Perez and Jaborin Beckett, 6-2 and 6-1.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Green River vs. Cheyenne East
Girls: Cheyenne East wins, 3-2
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Paige Frazier, 5-7, 6-2 and 6-4. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Megan Counts defeated Nedra MclIwaine, 4-6, 7-5 and 6-2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Cheyenne East’s Sydney O'Brien and Finley Kastens defeated Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange, 6-3 and 7-5. In the No. 2 doubles, Cheyenne East’s Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy defeated Ali Brown and Brianna Strauss, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-1. In the No. 3 doubles, Cheyenne East’s Zoey Woods and Serena Farris defeated Kay Schuh and Hannah Skinner, 6-1 and 6-1.
Boys: Green River wins, 5-0
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Braxton Cordova defeated Nick Colgan, 6-0 and 6-1. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Logan Davis, 6-1 and 6-4.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Ryan Johnson and AlecBrown, 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Jacob Wendel and Jake Findlow defeated Landon Schutz and Gyce Franklin, 6-1 and 6-2. In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s Shawn Arellano and David Ross defeated Jude Gufevara and Jacob Romine, 6-0 and 6-0.
Girls: Cheyenne Central wins, 3-2
In the No. 1 singles, Central’s Ashli Smedley defeated Gabrielle Heiser, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Megan Counts defeated Gracie Osterland, 6-2 and 6-2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange defeated Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown, 6-2 and 6-3. In the No. 2 doubles, Central’s Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler defeated Ali Brown and Brianna Strauss, 6-2 and 7-6 (3). In the No. 3 doubles, Central’s Katie Thomson and Kashli Brown defeated Lillian Travis and Hannah Skinner, 6-2 and 6-4.
Boys: Cheyenne Central wins, 3-2
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Braxton Cordova defeated Isaiah Rigg, 6-3 and 6-1. In the No. 2 singles, Central’s Jackson Cook defeated Korbin Arnell, 7-5 and 6-2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Justin Van Kirk and Nathaniel Thornell, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4. In the No. 2 doubles, Central’s Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley, defeated Jacob Wendel and Jake Findlow, 6-3 and 6-3. In the No. 3 doubles, Central’s Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison defeated Shawn Arellano and Ross, 6-4 and 6-4.