GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School tennis squad hit the court this past week, picking up wins against Rawlins High School, Laramie High School and Torrington High School
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, VS. RAWLINS:
Girls
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Alexis Townsend of Rawlins, 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Megan Counts defeated Kirsten Anderson of Rawlins, 6-1 and 6-1.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange defeated Breana Clark and Kadence Chavez of Rawlins, 6-0 and 6-2.
In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Ali Brown and Lillian Travis defeated Kaylee Hooper and Berkely Snyder of Rawlins, 6-0 and 6-1.
In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s Hannah Skinner and Malen Gomez defeated Sophyia Pacheco and Adrianna Ochoa of Rawlins, 6-2 and 6-3.
Boys
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Braxton Cordova defeated Spencer Searle of Rawlins, 6-0 and 6-2. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Griffin Searle of Rawlins, 6-1 and 6-1.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Caleb Anderson and Lincoln Searle of Rawlins, 6-0 and 6-2.
In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Jake Findlow and Jacob Wendel defeated Drew Delworth and Connor Holcomb of Rawlins, 6-2 and 6-1.
In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s Shawn Arellano and David Ross defeated Ashton Barto and Elijah Longog, 6-1 and 6-4.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4, VS. LARAMIE:
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Lina Woelk of Laramie, 6-0 and 6-3. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Megan Counts defeated Mia Wallhead of Laramie in three sets, 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange defeated Ruby Dorrell and Megan Moore of Laramie, 6-2 and 7-5.
In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Ali Brown and Lillian Travis lost to Abby Kersey and Cassy Wulff of Laramie, 5-7 and 2-6.
In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s Hannah Skinner and Kay Schuh lost to Elise Geroles and Hannah Peterson of Laramie in three sets, 6-4, 0-6 and 0-6.
Boys
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Braxton Cordova defeated Samuel Johnson-Noya of Laramie in three sets, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Paulo Melliza of Laramie in three sets, 6-7, 6-1 and 7-6.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Sam Alexander and Marcos Johnson-Noya of Laramie in three sets, 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2.
In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Jacob Wendel and Jake Findlow lost to Declan O’Connor and Kyler Russow of Laramie, 5-7 and 4-6.
In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s David Ross and Tyrel Higbee lost to Gavin Baker and Gage Hepworth, 4-6 and 5-7.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, vs. TORRINGTON
Girls
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser defeated Bethany Wumibald of Torrington in three sets, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Green River’s Megan Counts defeated Jacee Shields of Torrington, 6-3 and 6-1.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange defeatd Kayla Watson and Kassidy Hurley of Torrington, 6-2 and 6-2.
In the No.2 doubles, Green River’s Ali Brown and Lillian Travis defeated Jazmyne West and Shaelee Jackson of Torrington, 6-1 and 6-0.
In the No. 3, Green River’s Hannah Skinner and Kay Schuh defeated Julianna Russell and Katie Watson of Torrington, 6-3 and 7-5.
Boys
In the No. 1 singles, Green River’s Braxton Cordova defeated Aidyn Saucedo of Torrington, 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Isaac Bartlett of Torrington, 6-2 and 7-5.
In the No. 1 doubles, Green River’s Zach Friel and Taylon Tirrell defeated Cody Clayton and Grave Russell of Torrington, 6-0 and 6-3.
In the No. 2 doubles, Green River’s Jacob Wendel and Jake Findlow defeated Adam Bartlett and Ben Ferminhac of Torrington in three sets, 1-6, 6-3 and 7-5.
In the No. 3 doubles, Green River’s David Ross and Ethan Peterson defeated Jorey Asmus and Remington Bremmer of Torrington, 6-2 and 6-0.