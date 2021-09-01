ROCK SPRINGS -- The Green River High School Wolves defeated the hosting Rock Springs High School Tigers in several tennis matches on Tuesday.
The Wolves swept the Tigers in all five matches played, while the Lady Wolves won four out of five.
Boys:
In the No. 1 singles, Braxton Cordova of Green River defeated Rock Springs’ Kristian Sanaraz, 6-2 and 6-1. In the No. 2 singles, Green River’s Korbin Arnell defeated Shiva Yeshlur of Rock Springs, 6-0 and 6-0.
In the No. 1 doubles, Zach Friel and Taylor Tirrell of Green River beat Jaxon Smith and Tegan Conover of Rock Springs, 6-3 and 6-2. In the No. 2 doubles, Jake Findlow and Jacob Wendel of Green River beat Zak Fox and Cameron Ribordy of Rock Springs, 6-3 and 6-3. In the No. 3 doubles, Shawn Arellano and David Ross of Green River defeated Landon Atkinson and Brayden Davies of Rock Springs, 6-3 and 6-1.
Girls:
In the No. 1 singles, Gabrielle Heiser of Green River defeated Isabella Rodriguez of Rock Springs, 6-0 and 6-0. In the No. 2 singles, Megan Counts of Green River defeated Kadie Nandrup of Rock Springs, 6-0 and 6-2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange of Green River defeated Jayci Palinek and Taytem Woodward, 6-1 and 6-0. In the No. 2 doubles, Ali Brown and Lillian Travis of Green River defeated Megan Hillingstead and Timi Hamblin of Rock Springs, 6-2 and 6-2. In the No. 3 doubles, Hannah Skinner and Kay Schuh of Rock Springs defeated Green River’s Ellie Alldredge and Sabrina Bust, 6-2 and 6-1.