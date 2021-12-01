CHEYENNE – Green River MMA fighter Beck Shields won his Nov. 13 Sparta 90 bout against Mario Rodriguez with a first-round submission via a flying triangle choke at around the 1:23 mark.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Shields said of his impressive win. “I just came off a loss in my last fight, so it was overwhelming. I am really proud of myself.”
Shields admits that winning the fight so early even surprised himself because it went against his game plan.
“I didn’t mean to do it yet. My body just naturally did it. Obviously, I’m happy with the result since I got the win.”
Shields feels that the meaning behind this fight alone makes it his most important and meaningful fight up to date.
“This win meant the world to me,” Shields said when comparing this win to his other fights. “I had to not only prove to everyone else but also to myself that I am meant to be here and that I belong on this stage. After that loss, it sort of killed my confidence so I needed this win. I went in there to support the military and all the armed forces so this one had a bigger meaning to it. I also think everyone saw the meaning of this win.”
Shields followed through with the special tribute he had planned for the 13 service members that died in Afghanistan, in August, as he had all their names tattooed in henna on his back. He also was accompanied to the ring by a few marines before his bout.
Even being accompanied by our country’s heroes, Shields was greeted with boos during his entrance to the octagon at Sparta 90.
“I think the boos were because I’m not known in the area,” Shields said with a smile on his face. “Regardless, it didn’t really bother me.”
The 17-year-old is young in his MMA career and has only fought a teenager once since he has made a career out of this sport. Shields has even fought a 31-year-old, but he isn’t worried about the age difference with his opponents.
“I’m in there to fight just like everyone else, Shields explained. “I just see him as another guy, no matter what their age is.”
Shields says his next fight could be on Jan. 15 in Mississippi, but he is having a hard time finding an opponent after his impressive win.
“They keep shuffling guys with me constantly,” Shields said when asked if he thinks opponents are scared of him. “Some of them want to take it and others don’t and the promoter just isn’t sure about everything especially with my age. That plays a big role in everything.”
For his farewell, Shields did want to say thank you to The Embassy Tavern in Green River for sponsoring him as well as other bars that promote his fights. Shields also wants to make note that all three of his last opponents have turned pro after their bouts.
Shield is hoping for that same honor in the near future.