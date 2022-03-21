Green River High School senior Dylan Taylor (center) was named the 4A West Conference Player of the Year for the 2021-2022 basketball season. Other athletes from Sweetwater County received accolades for their success this season.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Green River High School senior Dylan Taylor was named the Class 4A West Conference Player of the Year for the 2021-2022.
During the regular season, Taylor became just the third player in program history to reach 1,000 points for his high school career.
In addition to being named the player of the year, Taylor was selected to the West All-Conference First Team and was named to the 4A All-State roster. He was also selected to the all-state team in 2021.
Fellow senior Austin Fox was also selected to the West All-Conference First Team.
Senior Jax Peterson was named to the West All-Conference Second Team, while junior Caleb Lake received honorable mention recognition.
The four players led the Wolves to a 14-8 overall record and went 8-2 in conference play.
For Rock Springs High School, senior guard Brock Bider was the lone Tiger named to the West All-Conference First Team. His teammate and fellow senior Isaac Shoenfeld was named to the All-Conference Second Team, while sophomore Jevon Newman received honorable mention recognition.
The Tigers got hot late in the season and reached the state tournament. Rock Springs finished the season with a 6-23 overall record and went 2-8 in conference play.