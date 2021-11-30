GREEN RIVER – Green River High School head volleyball coach Rikki Shantz has decided to step down from her position after 14 seasons with the Lady Wolves.
“It has been an honor to work with so many great student-athletes over the years,” Shantz said in a statement. “Watching my volleyball girls chase their dreams and give their all has been the joy of my life. My heart and life are better because of the great people in this chapter of my life. My next chapter will be watching my daughters chase their dreams and focusing on family for the next few years.”
Shantz leaves behind a memorable legacy as she steps away from her position, winning a state and regional championship during her tenure. She also added a high school state coach of the year award to her mantle, as well as accumulating three Wyoming West Regional Conference Coach of the Year honors.
Shantz has also qualified for the state tournament six times in her 14 seasons as head coach, coached 26 Wyoming 4A West All-Conference volleyball players and seven Wyoming 4A All-State volleyball players.
Shantz has also been a Wyoming High School All-Star coach and has helped send six volleyball players to play at the collegiate level.
“Coach Shantz has put in a great deal of time over the years with our Green River High School Volleyball program,” Green River High School Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said in a statement. “It’s been a pleasure working with Rikki and I wish her the best in all that she does. Coach Shantz is a special person who cares deeply about the sport of volleyball and all of the student-athletes she’s coached.”
There is no set date on when a search will begin to replace Coach Shantz.