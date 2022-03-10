GRHS All-State athletes honored at SCSD No. 2 meeting By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 From left to right, Brady Young, Braxton Cordova, River Kurtz and Kyle Kight were honored as All-State swimmers during Tuesday's Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Green River High School All-State wrestlers, Thomas Dalton, Kale Knezovich and Spencer Wright were honored by their coach Doug Wisniewski. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREEN RIVER – Four Green River High School students were recognized as All-State swimmers on Tuesday, March 8 at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.Brady Young, Braxon Cordova, River Kurtz and Kyle Kight “worked hard, listened and contributed to the team,” according to Colleen Seiloff, GRHS head swim coach.“They ended up qualifying 16 out of 19,” Seiloff shared. “Being in third was pretty amazing for this group.”Young was a conference champion in the 500 free-style, which makes him the fastest swimmer in Green River High School history, said Seiloff.Josh Wisniewski, GRHS head wrestling coach recognized Thomas Dalton, Kale Knezovich and Spencer Wright as this year’s All-State Wrestlers.“Our kids wrestled at their best at the end of the year, which it ought to be,” Wisniewski said. “I’m proud of the character they exhibit.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Seiloff Brady Young Sport Heavy Athletics Swimming Josh Wisniewski Coach Wrestling Spencer Wright Wrestler Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.