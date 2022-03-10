GREEN RIVER – Four Green River High School students were recognized as All-State swimmers on Tuesday, March 8 at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.

Brady Young, Braxon Cordova, River Kurtz and Kyle Kight “worked hard, listened and contributed to the team,” according to Colleen Seiloff, GRHS head swim coach.

“They ended up qualifying 16 out of 19,” Seiloff shared. “Being in third was pretty amazing for this group.”

Young was a conference champion in the 500 free-style, which makes him the fastest swimmer in Green River High School history, said Seiloff.

Josh Wisniewski, GRHS head wrestling coach recognized Thomas Dalton, Kale Knezovich and Spencer Wright as this year’s All-State Wrestlers.

“Our kids wrestled at their best at the end of the year, which it ought to be,” Wisniewski said. “I’m proud of the character they exhibit.”

