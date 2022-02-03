SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River High School has taken home the win for the 14th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge against Rock Springs High School.
Each year, RSHS and GRHS compete to see which school can collect the most pints of blood during the weeklong challenge.
This year’s blood drive winner was announced in between the girls and boys basketball games between GRHS and RSHS.
This year, 566 pints of blood were collected during the rival blood drive; GRHS collected 295 pints and RSHS collected 271 pints.
Vitalent senior donor recruiter Sandy Thomas said that this year’s blood drive challenge came at a perfect time due to the national blood shortage crisis announced by the American Red Cross.
“This year linedup really well, just like the other years. This year, we were in a national blood shortage crisis,” Thomas said. “To me, we’re all winners just by helping to supply the blood for the hospitals.
“No matter what time frame we’re in, this time of year is so well known for the rival blood drive that people in the community are showing up to donate.”
Thomas said that the members of the community show up every year to show their support by donating.
“I think Sweetwater County knocks it out of the park in everything that the people here do. I’m really proud of these high schools; for all of the work that the advisors and the students council members do. Also, the donors willing to give are so amazing.
“It’s been 14 years of saving a lot of lives.”
For this annual event, each school’s student council members help with the blood drive. Students help sign donors in, disinfect the surfaces and hand the snacks out to the donors; as well as helping to promote the drive.
GRHS student council advisor Marisa DeClercq said that she is very proud of the hard work the student council members put in and the members of the community for donating.
“I am so happy. Watching my kids put in so much work and then getting the reward is literally so rewarding,” Thomas said. “566 pints of blood is insane. I am so proud of our community for coming out to donate blood.”
GRHS student council president Triston Drozd said that he was very proud to be a member of the winning school but also expressed his thankfulness for RSHS’s participation.
“I’m honestly really thankful. We had a really great turn out and both student councils worked really hard,” Drozd said. “ I think the competition pushes each school to get more and more donations in each year.