...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 27 to 31, with 21 to 26 in the far west
valleys and basins.
* WHERE...Most lower elevation locations in Fremont, Sweetwater,
Sublette, and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN...Late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Lincoln counties where a hard
freeze across a wide area is possible. In Fremont and Sublette
counties, locations near rivers and creeks will be coldest with
possible overnight lows around 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Green River High School sophomore Courtney Clark swims the freestyle at the swim meet at Rock Springs High School on Friday.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – A pair of swim meets were held in Sweetwater County over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 17, teams made a splash at the Rock Springs High School pool and on Saturday, Sept. 18, they took to the pool at Green River High School.
The Green River Lady Wolves took first at both swim meets.
On Friday, Rock Springs hosted Green River, Kemmerer, Natrona County and Rawlins.
Green River edged out Rock Spring for a first-place finish with a score of 389. The Lady Tigers finished with 360, Rawlins finished third with 199, Kemmerer had 149 and Natrona County came in fifth place with 71.
On Saturday, Green River hosted Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman,, Natrona County, Rawlins and Riverton.
The Lady Wolves finished first with a score of 322. Rock Springs came in second place with 268, Rawlins finished third with a score of 203, Lyman had 157, Evanston had 146, Kemmerer had 107, Riverton had 68 and Natrona County had 24.