SWEETWATER COUNTY – A pair of swim meets were held in Sweetwater County over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 17, teams made a splash at the Rock Springs High School pool and on Saturday, Sept. 18, they took to the pool at Green River High School.

The Green River Lady Wolves took first at both swim meets. 

On Friday, Rock Springs hosted Green River, Kemmerer, Natrona County and Rawlins. 

Green River edged out Rock Spring for a first-place finish with a score of 389. The Lady Tigers finished with 360, Rawlins finished third with 199, Kemmerer had 149 and Natrona County came in fifth place with 71.

On Saturday, Green River hosted Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman,, Natrona County, Rawlins and Riverton. 

The Lady Wolves finished first with a score of 322. Rock Springs came in second place with 268, Rawlins finished third with a score of 203, Lyman had 157, Evanston had 146, Kemmerer had 107, Riverton had 68 and Natrona County had 24. 

