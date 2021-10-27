...Strong West Wind Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph will be common with gusts 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 80 will be impacted as well as
other roadways. Sudden and strong wind gusts could result in
control issues for lightweight and high profile vehicles. North
south highways will have strong crosswind gusts.
Green River High School head tennis coach Phillip Harder was recently graced with the 2021 South Conference Boy’s Coach of the Year for his team’s outstanding play this season.
Harder has his mother to thank for introducing him to tennis at a young age.
“Well, my mom played tennis for fun in Texas,” Harder said. “She taught me when I was little and the first opportunity I had to play was at Green River High School. I started as a freshman, and I played all four years. Freshman year I was JV and the next three years were varsity. My junior and senior year we were state runner-ups. We were one point away from that state championship.”
Even though Harder is the coach of both genders, it was the boys who won regionals and were crowned conference season champions.
“All the accolades were pretty cool,” Harder said. “The boys won the regional tournament, and they also were the conference season champions as well. It was a pretty new team because I graduated six of my eight varsity boys from last year. This made it even more special to claim all the awards we all did.”
Harder is a man of many trades. He is a math teacher for Green River High School, teaching a college credit course, while also teaching an online math course for Western Wyoming Community College. He also has a master’s degree in Mathematics.
Harder does all of this while conducting tennis practice from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day during the season. Junior varsity boys and girls practice at the same time, then varsity boys and girls hit the court next. Each group has at least 25 students participating which gives Harder about 50 students to coach daily.
“It’s actually fun to watch the boys lose to the girls,” Harder said as he chuckled.
Harder will be going into next season with a brand-new team but welcomes the challenge, as he does every task that comes his way.
“We are going to have a younger girls team. There are challenges in that, but we will be working all summer. Everyone is going to be playing new positions, but for our boys, we have most of them coming back.
“These different dynamics makes it fun and challenging. I am looking forward to it.”