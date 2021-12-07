GREEN RIVER – A suspicious threat caused Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to take action and investigate a student’s comment.
Superintendent Craig Barringer reported on Tuesday that the comment was “not found to be an imminent risk” to students and staff.
Earlier on Tuesday, Dec. 7, GRHS principal Darren Heslap reported in a Facebook post that the high school was working with the Green River Police Department to have more officers at the school.
“We have been made aware of the potential threat and have been working in partnership with the GRPD,” Heslap stated. “Our efforts are focused on addressing the issue to enhance student safety by following the safety protocols established through our district's crisis management plan.”
Below is the full comment made by Barringer.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Stakeholders;
“We acknowledge that a recent student disciplinary event at Green River High School has resulted in concerns throughout our school and our community. We at Sweetwater County School District No. 2 take all threats seriously. The comment made by a student at our school was thoroughly investigated and not found to be an imminent risk to our students and staff.
“Anytime SWCSD#2 is made aware of a potential threat, our number one priority is to ensure that our students and staff are safe. As we work with our local police department, we follow the established protocols and procedures as followed:
- Contact the Green River Police Department / School Resource Office
- Locate the potential imminent threat/danger
- Coordinate with local police department to conduct any interviews, searches, and/or other actions necessary
- Local police department will conduct a home search and any parent interviews. Further investigations outside of the school district will be handled by the local police department.
- As the potential threat/danger is identified and any imminent danger is ruled out, a trained school psychologist will complete a threat/risk assessment to determine any and all necessary actions which may be necessary moving forward.
- As information is collected and analyzed, student(s) will face any disciplinary action, which may include expulsion from school.
“Please know that we take all threats seriously, and while recognizing the importance of maintaining student’s confidentiality rights, we will also investigate and work to resolve any potential risk to the students of Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
“Craig Barringer, Superintendent”