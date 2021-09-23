GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School homecoming parade united students, faculty, staff and community members in an annual celebration of Wolves pride on Wednesday.
Spectators watched along sidewalks, grassy areas and parking lots. They shared in the excitement of participants walking, driving or riding on floats in the parade.
Before the celebration began on the streets, the wind was quite menacing as students and organizers tried to save their hard work.
"Tape does not help in Wyoming!" GRHS sophomore Macie Peter noted. "But we'll be ready. We've been looking forward to this since Covid shut everything down last year."
GRHS students Tessa Robinson, Avah Kellhofer and Alaina Sharp couldn't wait to start strolling down the street with parade-goers lined up along Hitching Post Drive.
They, along with other members of the National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) had a float that represented the cornfield scene from "The Wizard of Oz,” which is in relation to this year’s theme, “There’s no place like homecoming.”
Dressed as "Dorothy,” Robinson said "homecoming makes high school worth it."
Sharp agreed saying, "Without events like this, high school would be horrible. Homecoming is the best!"
As they doted on four-legged participant, Nala, who made an appearance as "Toto," Kellhofer mentioned, "I hope the wind doesn't mess up our float. It took us over a week and a half to finish it."
Meanwhile, Homecoming Queen Addee Beardsley and Homecoming King Jax Peterson were preparing to ride in separate corvettes.
"I'm thankful for everyone who voted for me," Beardsley said. "I'm very excited."
"These are the best years of our lives," Peterson said. "I'm going to keep having fun."