GREEN RIVER — Green River High School is gearing up for homecoming week, which starts on Monday, Sept. 19.
The first dress up day, Monday, Sept. 19, is pajama day. There will also be a powderpuff flag football game that evening at 7:30 p.m. The black team will be the seniors and freshman and the green team will be the juniors and sophomores. Admission is $5.
The game will be held at Wolves Stadium, located at Lincoln Middle School, at 350 Monroe Ave.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the dress up day will be the elementary school colors spirit day. That evening, the bonfire and pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. It will be held in the GRHS parking lot and there will be food trucks at the event.
“2000’s entertainment” will be the dress up day theme for Wednesday, Sept. 21, with the homecoming parade happening that eventing at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin in the GRHS parking lot, go north on Hitching Post Drive, head west on Shoshone and end in the Lincoln Middle School parking lot.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the dress up day theme will be Throwback Thursday. Later that day, there will be a volleyball game against Evanston at 6 p.m.
The dress up day theme for Friday, Sept. 23, will be Green River Gear Day. There will be a volleyball game against Jackson that afternoon at 4 p.m. and the football game against Powell High School will be at 7 p.m.