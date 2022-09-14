Image one
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School is gearing up for homecoming week, which starts on Monday, Sept. 19.

The first dress up day, Monday, Sept. 19, is pajama day. There will also be a powderpuff flag football game that evening at 7:30 p.m. The black team will be the seniors and freshman and the green team will be the juniors and sophomores. Admission is $5.

