SWEETWAATER COUNTY – Following the Primary Election on Aug. 16, the candidates running for Sweetwater County sheriff in the General Election on Nov. 8 are incumbent sheriff John Grossnickle and Chris Sutton.
Grossnickle is running as a Republican and Sutton is running as an Independent.
Sutton said that if he is elected, he plans to be active in the community.
“I will also be present in all of the meetings that I will be going to. I’ve been talking to department heads all over the county. Something that is really important on my list is mental health,” Sutton said. “We have a concern with officers’ mental health, that maybe we brought them back too soon after a critical incident.
“Also, mental health in our community. We may not know about something that someone is struggling with. And yet, we approach them in full gear. We may say something that could trigger them. It then could turn into a negative situation and we have to do better at that.”
Overall, Sutton said that he decided to run as an Independent because he believes that a sheriff should not be a politician.
“I don’t think a sheriff or a chief of police anywhere in our nation should be involved in politics. It was important for me to run independently. I have been a Republican for 34 years,” Sutton said. “I chose to run independently because I don’t want my personal opinions to ever come into play with my passion and care for all people.”
As far as campaigns go, Sutton said that he does not think that Grossnickle fulfilled the campaign promises he made during the first time he ran.
“Primarily, it would be that the campaign promises weren’t met. He talked a lot about being in town halls on a regular basis,” Sutton said. “I’ve been all over the county during this campaign and I've talked to a lot of folks at town halls; those that actually run the town halls. I’ve been to Bairoil. I’ve got almost exact numbers. Since John’s been in office, in Bairoil, there’s been 90 town halls.
“John hasn’t been to a single one. I went to Superior town halls. There have been 48 Superior town halls because they have theirs just once a month. In John’s four-year term, he’s been to zero. I was recently at Wamsutter’s. It’s the same thing. We’re seeing a pattern that is discouraging.”
Sutton also said that he didn’t agree with the amount of time Grossnickle has spent at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
“The folks in the jail have seen John maybe once or twice in four years. I think that’s a shame. It's sad. We must spend time with our people,” Sutton said. “I talked to a handful of deputies that work in the detention center about a week ago. I asked them when the last time was that they had a one-on-one with the sheriff.”
Grossnickle provided a rebuttal to Sutton’s claims.
“I haven’t personally been to those communities but I have spoken with them. We have worked with the mayor of Bairoil. They were having issues so we were having deputies go there,” Grossnickle said. “I’ve spoken to the city council in Wamsutter. In fact, I recently spoke to one of the council members from Granger and we spoke about the presence of the sheriff’s office in those communities.
“One of the big things was establishing relationships because this is such a big community as far as land mass. We can’t be everywhere at one time. With those relationships, they let us know when things are happening and when we need to go there. If you look at the research and data, that’s how law enforcement is most effective.”
Grossnickle also provided a response to Sutton’s claim concerning his presence at the detention center.
“Pre-COVID, I would go there on a daily basis. When COVID came around, we didn’t want people back there that didn’t have to go back there,” Grossnickle said. “Since then, I’m making more of a presence than during COVID; not as much as before but there is a lot going on. It’s not an excuse but I do go back to the detention center as much as I possibly can.”
For Grossnickle, he said that he agrees with the tenants of Sutton’s campaign platform.
“I’ve heard Chris talk about the importance of mental health and establishing relationships within the community. That’s one of my first platforms that we started enacting. As far as the mental health aspect, we’re expanding on that to make it more comprehensive,” Sutton said. “We’re making it more comprehensive.
“Instead of just peer support and focusing just on mental health, we’re going to have financial assistance, as far as how to deal with finances. We want to make it all encompassing.”
Grossnickle brought into question the statement that he said he has heard Sutton give about focusing on the 90% of the good people in the community.
“I think that I understand that he wants to build relationships with those people. However, when that 10% of the population is committing crime, that’s where our main focus is to deal with those people. Yes, we want to deal with the 90% but we can’t ignore the fact that 10% of the population commits the crime.”
Grossnickle said that over the time of his campaign, the sheriff’s office has been able to implement a program that prioritizes the safety of children in and out of school.
“We’ve been working on it since the end of the last school year but we have implemented it this school year. It’s called the Guardian Program,” Grossnickle said. “There’s a deputy assigned to each school within Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Our other two are in Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
“They’re able to go into the schools, see what’s going on and talk with the administration and the students. They’re not necessarily a school resource officer that is there all the time. However, they’re assigned to a specific school and when they go in, the kids know who they are and so does the administration. We keep that relationship going.”
Overall, Grossnickle said that he has qualities that make him the better candidate for sheriff over Sutton.
“You look at experience. I have 26 years of experience. I have an undergraduate degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in law enforcement and a master’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration,” Grossnickle said. “I’ve grown up in the sheriff’s office; from patrol deputy to detective to sergeant to lieutenant to sheriff.
“The education and experience, there’s a big gap right there. With that education and experience, I think you can see with the sheriff’s office, we’re forward thinking. That’s huge in law enforcement as far as I’m concerned.”