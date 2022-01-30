ROCK SPRINGS -- The Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group are protesting against a wildlife killing contest.
Participants in the coyote killing contest plan to use Buddha Bob's Bar in Sands as a meeting place during the event.
Protest organizer Madhu Anderson believes Owner Wing Lew shouldn't allow them to use his establishment as a venue.
"The protests will continue all week until the fifth of February if the owner of this business does not change his mind,” Anderson revealed.
Anderson added, "These contests glorify violence against animals and do not have any sound, science-based wildlife management principles which give our hunters and wildlife agencies a bad name."
So far, wildlife killing contests have been banned in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.
“Slaughtering animals for thrills and prizes is unethical,” she said. “It’s out of step with our current understanding of ecosystems and the important role each species plays.”
Anderson explained that every year, wild animals are killed for prizes and entertainment in Wyoming.
“Their goal is to kill as many coyotes as possible to win prizes or money,” she pointed out. “Usually, the meat and fur go to waste.
“Killing coyotes and disposing their bodies like trash is not ‘tradition.’”
Since most contest organizers are aware of how some residents are opposed to wildlife killing contests, they try to keep their events low-profile to avoid negative publicity.
The protesters gathered in hopes to encourage the public not to support Budda Bob’s and The Hungry Budda food truck until owner Wing Lew cancels the coyote killing contest.
About two weeks ago, Anderson tried to convince Lew not to allow the participants to gather in his business.
“I told him the killing contests are inhumane, ineffective and it affects the community,” she shared. “But he said he’s letting them use his business as a favor to friends he has known since high school.”
She noted that Lew is a very well-liked person with a great reputation in the community and she has no intentions in hurting his business.
“But I want to say to him, ‘please don’t host this contest. This upsets a lot of people.’”
Protester Cheyenne Bennett said, “This is literally just for sport. It’s counterproductive when coyotes are hunted this way and in big numbers because they disperse rapidly, trying to get their numbers back up.”
She added, “They think they’re controlling the population when they’re actually creating a bigger problem. Rabbits and prairie dogs can either be overpopulated or underpopulated – it circles back to the population of the coyotes.
“Coyotes are the gateway to our eco-system.”
Lew was on a ski trip in Utah when he was reached for comment. He was not aware of the protest taking place.
“I don’t plan on changing my decision,” he revealed. “They are boycotting me because we are the venue.
“I am not hosting the event. If the participants don’t gather at Budda Bob’s, the organizers will find a different place.”
According to Lew, some friends of his are organizing the coyote killing contest and cancelling the event is out of his hands.
Lew is allowing the group to gather in his establishment during the event for planning and celebrating.
He also pointed out that dead animals will not be allowed inside his business.
“I don’t participate in wildlife killing activities,” he expressed. “That’s just not my thing.
“I understand their feelings. My father never shot a living thing.”
He added, “It’s not an illegal event but everyone has a right to their own opinion. It’s structured legally but as I’ve mentioned, everyone is entitled to their opinion.”
“Wyoming is Wyoming. I’m enjoying nature and if I see a coyote, I will be excited to see it but no, I will not shoot one.”
The coyote killing contest takes place on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The protesters will return throughout the week from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of Budda Bob’s, formerly known as Sands. On Friday, Feb. 4, the protest will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.