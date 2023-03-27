Crime

Jordan Jared Miller (left) and Steven Lee Scates (right) were arrested last week in connection to a string of burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

GREEN RIVER – Two Sweetwater County men were arrested last week in Green River in connection to a string of recent burlgaries.

On Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Green River Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had occurred while the vehicle was parked at the Hitching Post Bar and Grill, located at 580 E Flaming Gorge Way.  A firearm and other items were reported missing. 

