GREEN RIVER – Two Sweetwater County men were arrested last week in Green River in connection to a string of recent burlgaries.
On Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Green River Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had occurred while the vehicle was parked at the Hitching Post Bar and Grill, located at 580 E Flaming Gorge Way. A firearm and other items were reported missing.
The following day, on Wednesday, March 22, at approximately 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Schultz Street for a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual, who reported their mini-bike had been stolen from their driveway. The mini-bike was a Coleman model.
Later that day around 3:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle and observed suspected drug paraphernalia. After a probable cause roadside search of the vehicle was conducted: drug paraphernalia, 3.3 oz of suspected methamphetamine, two handgun firearms and other items of suspected stolen property were recovered.
Officers ascertained both occupants had active Arrest and Hold Orders. Officers gathered information and confirmed the arrest orders. Officers placed Steven Lee Scates, of Green River, and Jordan Jared Miller, of Rock Springs, under arrest and transported them to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, then completed a report of the incident.
After further investigation, officers learned that one of the firearms recovered was reported stolen on March 21 from the vehicle burglary mentioned above. During the course of the investigation officers also located and recovered the mini-bike that had been reported stolen on March 21. Officers are still investigating whether any other items recovered were stolen.
Scates and Miller have been listed as suspects related to the theft of the mini-bike and the vehicle burglary. Officers completed a report and forwarded it to the Sweetwater County Attorney for charges.
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.