GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) was approved to start a Canine Therapy Program, and is beginning with a new therapy service dog in training, a Black Lab puppy named "Buddy."
The program will allow the GRPD to have a therapy canine available to the department, the schools, and the community, according to a press release. The Green River Police Department will be the first department in Wyoming to offer a therapy K9 program.
The department believes having a therapy dog will assist with investigating crimes involving children.
Detective Martha Holzgrafe is the GRPD Juvenile Detective. Over 90% of her caseload involves children who are a victim, witness, or suspect in a crime. During interviews, children often disclose traumatic events that have happened to them. Therapy canines help reduce secondary induced trauma, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, increase disclosure rates, and provide trained pressure exercises that reduce anxiety attacks.
Having a therapy dog can also assist in interviews during the rapport-building phase, reducing the child’s anxiety and increasing truthful disclosures of abuse. Studies involving canine therapy dogs in forensic interviews showed that in interviews without the therapy canine, only 33.7% of those children were able to discuss their victimization. Interviews with the therapy canine in the room showed that 81.8% of children were able to provide factual statements.
As of 2015, approximately 26 states utilize a therapy dog program in the courtroom. A therapy canine can be used to provide calming support to victims and re-direct their focus away from the trauma when preparing to testify and relive the details of their victimization. Victims can work with the canine, reduce their anxiety, and calmly testify on the stand.
Child interviews are not the only area where a therapy canine can help, the GRPD says. A therapy service dog can also help in local schools.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 facilitates many programs for the youth in the community. Several schools within the district assist children with special needs. These needs include both verbal and non-verbal autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and learning delays.
“Having previously worked as a School Resource Officer, I had the opportunity to experience working with children who were triggered and in crisis. Although I was able to externally distract children, I was never able to calm down their internal feelings," said Detective Holzgrafe.
The GRPD therapy canine will be able to respond to schools and safely assist in calming children down. When children are triggered, their education is disrupted and the use of coping skills are very limited. A therapy canine can assist in reducing internal struggles, allowing school staff to implement coping skills and return the child back into their learning environments.
The Canine Therapy Program can also be beneficial for officers within the police department.
Recently, the GRPD has started a peer support program. Nationwide, the mental health of law enforcement officers is a topic of discussion. More officers die from suicide than in the line of duty. Law Enforcement suicide rates are 60% higher than those not involved in law enforcement. Daily, officers respond to critical incidents, process those calls, and then return to their daily tasks.
A therapy canine, attached to the GRPD peer support program, will allow officers to decompress after critical incidents. The canine will attend de-briefs, which will reduce the amount of secondary induced trauma the officers may have.
The GRPD believes the Canine Therapy Program will assist in positively affecting victims, children, and our officers within the community.
“I feel this program will be very beneficial, and that is why I have been so passionate about implementing this program," said Detective Martha Holzgrafe.
Detective Holzgrafe not only initiated the program but will also be the handler of the therapy dog. The dog will reside with Detective Holzgrafe after the completion of the training session, and will then accompany her to work daily.
Detective Holzgrafe has been in contact with a breeder/trainer out of Cody specifically for service dogs who has a puppy ready for training.
The GRPD's new therapy dog is an eleven-week-old Black Lab puppy named “Buddy” who was born on Nov. 13, 2020. Buddy will be conducting his training with Duty Dogs out of Cody, Wyoming. Buddy will be in training for approximately three months. Detective Holzgrafe will travel to Cody to visit and work with Buddy during his stay.
The GRPD expects to have Buddy sometime in May. After Buddy arrives at the GRPD he will continue to work with Detective Holzgrafe in his training. Once Buddy reaches a year old he will then travel to Cheyenne and complete his certification as a therapy service dog.
Those who wish to keep up to date on Buddy’s progress can follow the Green River Police Department on Facebook.