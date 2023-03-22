K and E

During the Sweetwater County Women's Club regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, club members heard a presentation by representatives from a local wellness center. From left to right are Kolbi McKenzie and Evelyn Hay from Elements Integrative Wellness Center in Rock Springs. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting for the GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County was held Tuesday, March 21 at White Mountain Library.

The hostesses, provided a St. Patrick Day theme for the tables and the luncheon was a potluck salad buffet.

