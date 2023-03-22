ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting for the GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County was held Tuesday, March 21 at White Mountain Library.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The general meeting for the GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County was held Tuesday, March 21 at White Mountain Library.
The hostesses, provided a St. Patrick Day theme for the tables and the luncheon was a potluck salad buffet.
Speakers were Kolbi McKenzie and Evelyn Hay from Elements Integrative Wellness Center in Rock Springs. They spoke about health and all of the programs they have to facilitate our health through their many options. Some members have used their services and spoke highly of their outcomes.
Leslie Jo Gatti, Women's Club member, spoke about arts and culture. The school art show is still at the Community Fine Arts Center and 12 projects will be selected to be taken to the GFWC-WY state convention to be entered in a contest with five other clubs.
West District Liaison Marcia Volner told the club about the upcoming state convention in Torrington, Wyoming on Friday, April 28, for board members and Saturday, April 29, for all. The club will be collecting lightly used bras for Save the Girls, socks and dog beds to take to the convention. Also, the GFWC Annual Convention will be held June 10-12 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jacki Allison continues to collect new clothing and hygiene items to take to the VA hospital in Salt Lake City.
Susan Arguello talked about our community improvement project, which is raising money for benches to be placed at the columbarium the VA is planning.
The club, along with High Country Hearing, purchased a table at the upcoming McKenzie Home fundraiser banquet. The club also provided a basket for the fundraiser. The McKenzie Home will be in Green River in the old Washington school after remodeling. It is for single mothers to live and learn skills.
The club's April Meeting will be a potluck at White Mountain Library at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18. The speaker will be Debra Soule from the Fine Arts Center, presenting the artwork the club will be taking to the state convention in Torrington.
The next literature section meeting will be at White Mountain Library on Tuesday, April 11, at 1 p.m. The public is invited to join the club for a discussion of books they have read and exchanging books.
The Busy Hands section will meet at White Mountain Library on Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and assemble comfort bags for the Green River Police Department.
Members in attendance for the March 21st meeting included Lynn Mornar, Betty Jean Carter, Kimberly Kellum, Susan Arguello, Jacki Allison, Cindy Moore, Charlene Stillion, Maggie Choate, Betty Lou Auld, Leslie Jo Gatti, Edna Larsen, Karla Roich, Marcia Volner and Annette Burkey.
