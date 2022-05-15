ROCK SPRINGS – Two Rock Springs High School seniors received the Larry Gessner Memorial Scholarship on Friday, May 13.
Trevor Gunyan, the son of April and John Gunyan, has plans to become an intermediate emergency medical technician.
“After some time, I may look into being a physician’s assistant,” said Gunyan.
Gunyan has already gained hands-on experience with Sweetwater Medics, Western Wyoming Community College and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
“My dad works in the emergency services field and I want to follow in his footsteps,” he shared.
He added, “I feel very blessed to get the scholarship.”
Kylar, the son of Crystal and James Maedche is planning to focus on electrical instrumentation at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I have friends who specialize in that area and they told me I should do it too,” said Maedche. “I’ve been doing it on the side already so I’m excited to learn more about it.
“I really appreciate the scholarship. It will help me a lot.”
Rock Springs resident Vi Gessner is the scholarship sponsor.
“I’ve known Kylar’s parents for a long time,” said Gessner. “I met Trevor’s mother while we bowled and from what I had heard about him, I thought he’d be a good candidate.”
She added, “I picked the right recipients. They will make everyone very proud.”
For twelve years the scholarships have been presented to graduates from Rock Springs, Green River, Farson and Eden.
“Many of these students excelled in their chosen profession,” Gessner pointed out.
The first scholarship recipient was presented to Michael Granthom. He attended and graduated from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland in 2016. Currently, he is serving as a United States Navy pilot.