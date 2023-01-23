SWEETWATER COUNTY — It was a jammed packed weekend for high school basketball in the seventh week of the regular season.
Teams from Sweetwater County competed at home and on the road.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Green River High School hosted the teams from Evanston.
The Lady Wolves came away with the victory, defeating the Lady Red Devils by a score of 45-40. The Wolves, however, lost to the Red Devils in the second game of the doubleheader, 46-37.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Rock Springs High School hit the road to play a conference game against Riverton.
The Lady Tigers came away with the victory, defeating the Lady Wolverines, 38-28. The Tigers lost to the Wolverines, who went into the game ranked No. 3 in the state, by a score of 80-75.
Also, on Friday, the Farson Eden Pronghorns picked up their first win of the season, defeating Encampment, 52-38. The Lady Pronghorns, however, lost to Encampment, 33-28.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, all six teams from Sweetwater County took the floor.
Green River hosted Jackson, Rock Springs hosted Cody and Farson Eden went on the road to face Saratoga.
The Lady Wolves wiped the floor clean with Jackson, sending them home with a 53-point victory, 63-10. The Wolves couldn’t contain Jackson’s 3-point game. Jackson won the contest 76-66 with the help of 15 made 3-pointers.
The Lady Tigers lost to Cody, which went into the game ranked No. 1 in the state, by a score of 58-31. The Tigers got back to their recent winning ways, defeting Cody by a score of 56-28.
The teams from Farson Eden lost to both squads from Saratoga. The Lady Pronghorns lost, 53-29, while the Pronghorns lost, 55-29.