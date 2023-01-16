Hoops

Farson Eden sophomore Kaison Macy makes a move on his defender in the post. The Pronghorns would go on to lose against Cokeville on Saturday, 49-40.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The sixth weekend of high school basketball came with a disappointment for teams and fans with Green River High School’s games against Thunder Basin being postponed. 

The rescheduled contest for the men’s and women’s teams has not yet been decided. 

