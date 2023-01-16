SWEETWATER COUNTY – The sixth weekend of high school basketball came with a disappointment for teams and fans with Green River High School’s games against Thunder Basin being postponed.
The rescheduled contest for the men’s and women’s teams has not yet been decided.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, there was plenty of action to make up for the postponement.
The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers traveled to Laramie to take on the Plainsmen.
The Tigers kept up with their winning ways with a 69-53 victory. This is the second win in a row for the Tigers and are now second in the Class 4A Northwest standings with a 6-6 record behind the Riverton Wolverines, who will be hosting the Tigers on Friday.
The Lady Tigers, on the other hand, lost to Laramie by the score of 62-33. Rock Springs remains in the second spot of the 4A Northwest standings, however, with a 3-8 record.
In Class 1A hoops, the Farson Eden Pronghorns hosted Cokeville on Saturday.
The Lady Pronghorns lost, 64-24, in the first game of the doubleheader, while the Pronghorns were just edged out, 49-40. The Lady Pronghorns are 1-6 so far this season and the Pronghorns are still searching for their first win of the year.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wolves at Evanston on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers at Riverton on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.
Tigers at Riverton on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.
Lady Pronghorns at Encampment on Friday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m.
Pronghorns at Encampment on Friday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m.
Lady Tigers vs. Cody on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.
Tigers vs. Cody on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Lady Wolves vs. Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.
Wolves vs. Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Pronghorns at Saratoga on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12 p.m.
Pronghorns at Saratoga on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12 p.m.