ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School men’s basketball team has been playing well since the calendar shifted into the 2023 year.
The Tigers are 6-6 this season and picked up a big road win over the Laramie Plainsmen (8-4) on Saturday, Jan. 14, by the score of 69-53. Rock Springs outscored the home team by 18 points in the second half to come back from a halftime deficit.
The recent play of the Tigers has people taking notice, according to the latest Class 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll. Rock Springs earned two votes for the final spot of the Top 5 rankings.
There weren’t any changes to the Top 5 of this week’s poll, however, there was some movement.
Cheyenne East (9-2) and Cheyenne Central (10-2) remain as the top two teams from the state at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The Riverton Wolverines (9-2) made the biggest leap of the week, jumping from No. 5 to No. 3. The Wolverines defeated Cody on Saturday, Jan. 14, by the score of 66-52.
Riverton and Cheyenne East were slated to play on Thursday, Jan. 12, but the game was postponed and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Star Valley (6-4) stays put at No. 4, while Thunder Basin (4-6) falls from No. 3 to No. 5.
Other Tames to receive votes in this week’s poll include Laramie, Jackson (6-2), and Sheridan (6-3).
Class 3A
Douglas (11-1) is the best team in Class 3A, according to this week’s poll. Worland (7-3) leaps Lander (7-3) for the No. 2 ranking. Powell (5-3) remains No. 4, while Lyman (6-4) takes over the fifth and final spot in the rankings.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Buffalo (4-5), who fell from No. 5 in last week’s poll after losing to Douglas, Pinedale (6-5), Lovell (5-5) and Glenrock (4-3).
Class 2A
There were hardly any changes to this week’s poll in Class 2A. Tongue River (9-1), Pine Bluffs (12-2) and Big Horn (10-2) remain the first, second and third ranked teams in the state, respectively.
The only change is the flip at No. 4 and No. 5. Wind River (5-6) takes over at No. 4, while Greybull (7-4) falls to No. 5.
It seems nearly every team in Class 2A received at least a vote in this week’s rankings. Other teams to receive votes include Wright (9-4), Kemmerer (6-5), Wyoming Indian (6-7), St. Stephens (2-6), Big Piney (3-7), Lingle-Ft. Laramie (7-5), Rocky Mountain (6-6) and Shoshoni (5-3).
Class 1A
Saratoga remains undefeated (10-0), which means the Panthers remain as the top team in Class 1A. The team received 12 votes for the No. 1 spot in the rankings for 204 points. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Saratoga squeaked out a big win over Little Snake River (5-5) by one point, 50-49.
Burlington (10-3) is ranked No. 2, Southeast (10-2) is ranked No. 3, Cokeville (6-5) is ranked at No. 4 and Little Snake River is ranked No. 5 in the latest poll.
Other teams to receive votes in this week’s poll include Upton (7-3), Dubois (6-6) and Kaycee (2-6).
Editor's note: These rankings were released on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.