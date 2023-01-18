Go Tigers

The Rock Springs High School men’s basketball team has been playing well since the calendar shifted into the 2023 year. The recent play of the Tigers has people taking notice, according to the latest Class 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll. Rock Springs earned two votes for the final spot of the Top 5 rankings.

The Tigers are 6-6 this season and picked up a big road win over the Laramie Plainsmen (8-4) on Saturday, Jan. 14, by the score of 69-53. Rock Springs outscored the home team by 18 points in the second half to come back from a halftime deficit.

