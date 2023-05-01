The Green River High School Wolves improved their overall record to 7-1 and currently sit No. 2 in the 3A West Conference standings, while the Lady Wolves improved their record to 4-4 and sit No. 3 in the conference.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It was an exciting weekend for high school soccer teams in Sweetwater County.
The Green River High School Wolves improved their overall record to 7-1 and currently sit No. 2 in the 3A West Conference standings, while the Lady Wolves improved their record to 4-4 and sit No. 3 in the conference.
The Rock Springs High School Tigers also improved their win-loss record. They are 7-3-1 so far this season and currently sit No. 3 in the 4A West Conference standings. The Lady Tigers lost their only game this weekend, falling to a record of 5-6 on the season.
Thursday, April 27:
Rock Spring played host to Riverton High School on Thursday for a pair of Class 4A games. The teams performed well and were competitive the entire way. The No. 2-ranked Lady Wolverines topped the Lady Tigers by a final score of 3-0, while the No. 5-ranked Tigers got the revenge in the boys’ matchup by defeating the Wolverines by a score of 2-0.
Friday, April 28:
Green River hosted Lyman High School for some Class 3A action. The No. 5-ranked Lady Wolves took care of business in the first game of the doubleheader, defeating the Lady Eagles by a final score of 7-3. The No. 3-ranked Wolves then handled the Eagles in the second game on Friday, taking the victory by a final score of 5-2.
Saturday, April 29:
Mountain View High School traveled to Green River on Saturday for a pair of conference games. Mountain View would become victorious over the Lady Wolves by a final score of 2-1, while the Wolves defeated their opponent, 2-0.